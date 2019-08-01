(Bloomberg) -- Wealthy people charged with crimes don’t have a right to be freed from jail and watched at home by private guards, the federal appeals court weighing Jeffrey Epstein’s appeal of his bail request ruled in a separate case.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in New York on Thursday refused to overturn a bail ruling that kept Jean Boustani, an executive of the Privinvest family of maritime services companies, behind bars. Boustani had asked to be released to home confinement while awaiting trial for his part in an alleged $2 billion fraud and money laundering scheme.

The appeals court discussed the issue of private armed security guards for wealthy defendants -- a request made by Epstein, who’s charged with trafficking underage girls for sex and is now appealing a lower-court judge’s refusal to release him on bail. The ruling could doom Epstein’s own bid because the judges are likely to apply the same logic.

"A similarly situated defendant of lesser means surely would be detained pending trial, and Boustani is not permitted to avoid such a result by relying on his own financial resources to pay for a private jail," the court said in an opinion.

