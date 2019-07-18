(Bloomberg) -- A British socialite linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse of underage girls asked a federal appeals court to reconsider unsealing documents in a defamation suit filed against her by an alleged victim -- information that could shed light on what prosecutors say was the money manager’s sex-trafficking ring.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, on Wednesday asked for a full rehearing of her request before the appellate court in Manhattan. On July 3, the panel ordered a lower court to open secret documents filed in connection with a defamation suit by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged victims.

Maxwell said there has been a “furious feeding frenzy” by the media after Epstein’s arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges. Maxwell cited a Miami Herald article speculating she may have been involved in Epstein’s alleged crimes or could be charged or named as a cooperating witness.

“The media have shown an insatiable appetite for any shred of information/speculation to publish and broadcast since Mr. Epstein’s arrest,” Maxwell said in the court filing. “They have published articles speculating Ms. Maxwell may be the subject of the ongoing criminal investigation of Mr. Epstein.”

Maxwell said the press interest could result in “due process concerns” for Epstein and other potential prosecution targets and witnesses.

The documents were filed in connection with a summary-judgment motion in the Giuffre case, which was eventually settled. They could provide new information about Epstein’s alleged trafficking ring, which prosecutors say involved dozens of girls, some as young as 14.

Giuffre also sued Epstein’s longtime lawyer for defamation after he called her a liar for claim he also participated in Epstein’s alleged crimes. That case is pending.

Epstein has denied the allegations. More than a decade ago, he served 13 months in a Florida state prison after getting a secretive non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in 2007 and pleading guilty to state prostitution charges.

