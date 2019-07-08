(Bloomberg) -- U.S. prosecutors unsealed an indictment of fund manager Jeffrey Epstein, shedding new light on federal sex-trafficking charges leveled against the well-connected financier after his surprise arrest on Saturday.

The case was unsealed early Monday in federal court in Manhattan, where Epstein is expected to make an appearance and seek to be released on bail. He was taken into custody after years of accusations of child molestation involving girls as young as 13.

Epstein was arrested Saturday at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey after he returned from France, according to a person familiar with the matter. In court, prosecutors may emphasize his access to a private plane and a home overseas, along with his wealth and the steep penalty for sex trafficking, as part of an argument to deny him bail.

Epstein has been held since his arrest at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan, the same high-security facility where Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chief, is being detained while he faces state fraud charges.

Epstein has been under scrutiny for more than a decade, with teenage girls saying he used his employees to bring them to his Florida mansion for sex and paid them to recruit new victims.

In a 2008 plea deal that has received intense criticism, Epstein pleaded guilty to two state charges of soliciting a prostitute and served 13 months in a Florida state prison, while avoiding prosecution for federal sex-trafficking offenses and the decades of prison time he could have faced if convicted.

The Miami Herald last year published a series of articles reporting that the top federal prosecutor in southern Florida at the time, Alex Acosta, worked with Epstein’s lawyers to fashion the deal. Acosta, now the U.S. labor secretary, violated federal law when he failed to clear the federal non-prosecution agreement with many of Epstein’s alleged victims, a federal judge ruled in February.

The Herald said it found about 60 victims.

In the new case, which is being handled partly by the public corruption unit in the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, additional alleged victims have come forward who weren’t covered by the non-prosecution agreement, according to the person familiar with the matter. Epstein is alleged to have committed these crimes while in Manhattan, where he has a home.

