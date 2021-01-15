(Bloomberg) -- Jemele Hill wants to talk about the power and peril of Black women.

Black women delivered the election to President-elect Joe Biden and flipped the state of Georgia blue. Black women rank among the most educated people in the country. But Black women also get paid less than their peers and suffer the highest maternal death rate.

None of this, Hill says, ever seems to get much attention from the media establishment. Look no further than podcasting, one of the fastest-growing new businesses. As millions of dollars flood into new podcast networks, the most popular shows are almost all anchored by White people, and more specifically, White men. Where, Hill wants to know, are the shows for and by Black women?

She’s made it her mission to change that dynamic. Since leaving ESPN in 2018, Hill, 45, has built a one-woman media empire. She hosts a weekly radio show with Cari Champion and a self-titled podcast, and writes for the Atlantic. Now, Hill is creating a podcast network for Spotify Technology SA. Hill’s own show, “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered,” will soon be joined by a group of shows hosted by other Black women.

Near the end of last year, Hill spoke with Bloomberg News about her plans, as well as the future of podcasting and the challenges of reforming the media world. The conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

How did “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” end up at Spotify?

We were just testing the market, me and my manager Evan Dick, seeing what interest was there, who was serious and who wasn’t. I had a podcast at ESPN that turned into a TV show. I always loved this medium. Spotify put themselves on our radar. They were interested from the beginning in me having a podcast.

How would you compare the skills required to host TV and the skills required to host a podcast?

On a podcast, you get more time. The comfort level that the guest has is different. In TV, they are aware of the cameras. They are aware this is going out to millions of people. They are much more cognizant and careful about what they say. In a podcast environment, it’s just you and them.

TV is a short-attention-span medium. When you download a podcast, you go into it with the intention of spending a lot of time with them. It’s the difference between speed dating and going on a real first date. A podcast is more of a real first date.

Are you optimistic about the future of podcasts?

Very. This is just scratching the surface, where we are now, especially during this pandemic where people are kind of searching for ways to entertain themselves as we’re all stuck either at home or in a very confined existence. Podcasting is only going to continue to explode. I think now you’re seeing the reach expand outside of the expected demographic groups. There’s a lot of growth in the Black podcast audience as more content becomes available and that’s unique and tailored to a Black audience.

You worked at ESPN for more than a decade — a dream job, but you didn’t shy away from addressing politics on social media, or in your work. Yet as ESPN’s business began to falter, it urged its employees to “stick to sports.” You and the company decided to part ways in 2018.

When I was at ESPN, I had a podcast with my former co-host Michael Smith called “His and Hers.” Ours was a relationship podcast where we loosely talked about sports but mostly talked about life. In the ESPN ecosystem, it didn’t fit. We weren’t breaking down who won the AFC East. But it showed me something about how if an audience buys into you, they will stay incredibly loyal. It was also clear that there was an untapped Black audience.

As I prepared this podcast and was thinking about potential guests, I kept in mind that Black folks are such an underserved audience. There were stories and people whose full history had not been explored because that wasn’t an available option.

Podcasting has been blowing up for years, but very few of the top shows explicitly target Black listeners. Why is that?

It’s the “Black Panther” effect. Even though Black people had been going to movies for years, people were startled by the success of “Black Panther.” It’s amazing what happens when Black people see themselves in content. They tend to like it. When Black people hear stories they can relate to and hear from artists and entertainers and athletes they have cherished, they are going to respond. Some of my best and most popular podcasts have been with people that would surprise. But if you know anything about the Black community, it’s no surprise.

What episodes stand out to you in that regard?

Katt Williams was one. He was an interview I did in season one. He didn’t have a current project, but he was coming off the success of his guest appearance on “Atlanta.” He’s always been very culturally relevant in the Black community. He’s a thoughtful person. Another one is Soledad O’Brien. She’s had a national platform for years; she’s a revered journalist. She was one of our top five most downloaded episodes for the first season.

Did you listen to a lot of radio growing up? Did you have favorite radio hosts?

Believe it or not, because I’m 9,000 years old, I listened to a lot of sports on the radio. Being from Detroit, I’m a big Tigers fan, and they had a legendary broadcaster named Ernie Harwell. There are some similarities between podcasting and hosting a radio show, but the big difference is you can curse and there are no commercial breaks.

You have plans to do more within Spotify. What’s next?

My own show will continue; there will be a season three. Spotify and I are collaborating on a larger network that would appeal to audiences that are underserved. One is Black women in particular. It’s been important to me as a Black woman in the commentary and opinion space.

It’s important now, as we’ve seen Black women become a political force. We now have our first vice president — first Black and South Asian. It’s an extraordinary time for Black women, and content that is unique to them and appeals to them is a priority.

When you are constructing a network of shows for Black women, is it mostly about making shows hosted by Black women, or are there topics that also must be discussed?

It’s both. It’s very important to amplify and strengthen voices of Black women. There are also unique problems and situations and issues that Black women face that are different than what White women face or Asian women face. If you look at the maternal death rates of Black women, it’s extraordinary. It looks as bad now as it did in the 1950s.

How would you assess media coverage of the civil-rights protests this past summer?

It was uneven, and I’d lean towards below average. A lot of what’s been written and said is very surface-level. You want the media to dig deeper and expose how problems have systematically been able to fester historically. The FBI has told us 1,000 times there is a problem of White supremacy in law enforcement, and we’ve glossed over this information as if it doesn’t mean anything. As we’re arguing over “defund the police,” this needs to be part of the conversation. This is a set that needs to be dismantled and rebuilt. That’s where the media really missed an opportunity to practice some explanatory journalism.

You host a podcast, a TV show and still write. Do you ever worry about spreading yourself too thin?

It is a constant fear of mine. I also have a memoir I need to finish that’s supposed to come out in 2021. At the same time, I remind myself this is the life I’ve chosen. Is that the line from “Godfather II”? I don’t consider it a problem. I consider it a blessing. I vow for 2021 I will get much better at saying no.

