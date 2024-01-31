(Bloomberg) -- A coal-fired generator shut down after a fire broke out at Jera Co.’s Taketoyo power plant in Aichi prefecture in Japan.

Fire fighters are still working to extinguish the blaze after an explosion in a boiler facility area, according to a spokesperson for the Central Chita Fire Department. The department received reports of the fire at 3:11 p.m. local time, and a conveyor belt that carries coal to the structure is also burning, the spokesperson said.

There have been no reports of injuries related to the incident, the spokesperson said. Jera, Japan’s largest power generator, confirmed in a statement that a fire broke out at the facility.

Taketoyo’s Unit 5, which has 1 gigawatt capacity and can burn both coal and biomass, has suffered an unplanned outage, according to information on Japan Electric Power Exchange’s website. The unit started operating in 2022, according to Jera’s website.

(Updates with statement from Jera in third paragraph)

