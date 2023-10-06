(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Merryn Talks Money on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Merryn Talks Money on SpotifyIn 2021, Jeremy Grantham was telling anyone who would listen that global asset markets were in one of the biggest bubbles of all time—and that a reckoning was coming. That reckoning, he says, began the next year.The co-founder of GMO LLC says that, while this reckoning recently took a break, it’s now back with a vengeance. Grantham joins this week’s episode of Merryn Talks Money to make the case that—as a result—no one should be invested in the US. In particular, he warns of the Russell 2000, with its high level of zombie companies and horrible debt levels. He calls it “the most vulnerable area” to rising rates.

Grantham notes that pretty much everything else is risky, too. With yields at current levels, it would be mathematically reasonable to think the US market as whole could fall by 50%, he contends. There’s trouble ahead if the “magnificent seven,” the few companies that have been carrying the index this year, lose any part of their magic.As for housing, Grantham says that isn’t safe anywhere. Look at the numbers and you’ll see the same crash in action, he explains. The speed of that crash depends on local mortgage markets and borrowing cultures—but the dynamics are the same: rates up, prices down. “Global real estate is universally overpriced,” Grantham says. Just like “farms, forests and fine art.”

