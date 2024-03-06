(Bloomberg) -- Almost half a million more families will be able to claim child-care benefits after UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt changed the income threshold at which it begins to disappear.

In a surprise response to pressure from parents and activists, who argue the system is unfair, Hunt also said he would look to make larger reforms so the benefit is awarded based on the household’s entire income, rather than that of the top-earning parent.

Under the current system, child-care benefits begin to decline when one parent earns more than £50,000 ($63,638) a year. That means two parents each earning £49,000 per year receive the benefit in full, but a household earning less does not, if just one parent makes more than £50,000.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Hunt said he would look to change the system starting in April 2026 to take into account household income. In the short term, the threshold at which child benefit begins to be withdrawn will rise from £50,000 to £60,000. This so-called taper rate has changed too — while it previously tapered away entirely at an income of £60,000, this has been lifted to £80,000.

“The way we treat child benefit in the tax system is confusing and unfair,” said Hunt. “It’s a lifeline for many parents because it helps with the additional costs associated with having children, and when it works, it’s good for children, good for parents and good for the economy because it helps people into work.”

The maximum benefit is valued at £1,248 a year for the eldest child under 16 and £826.80 for any younger children. The Office for Budget Responsibility said the changes to the thresholds will “increase labor supply by improving work incentives.” Taking this into account, the OBR estimates that raising the income threshold and the extension of the taper will cost £400 million per year by 2028-2029.

The proposal to move to a household-income limit, rather than the current system, will be subject to a consultation. It’s likely to be a complex process because the data held by the tax authorities on household income are incomplete.

“The child benefit rules that penalized single parents were always incredibly unfair,” said Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown. “The decision to move to a household basis is a welcome change.”

Child care has slowly climbed up the political agenda in recent years as its cost soared, leading many parents — especially women — to quit the workforce. The government has sought to combat this trend amid a general labor shortage.

In last year’s Budget, Hunt vowed to extend the 30 hours of subsidized care offered to most working parents of three- and four-year-olds to children older than nine months old from April 2025.

But the early-years sector has complained that the funding they receive from the government doesn’t cover their costs, especially after the minimum wage climbs in April.

Although the chancellor last year said his measures would allow tens of thousands of parents back into work, most nurseries say they can’t offer more spaces, according to the National Day Nurseries Association. This means the move most likely will benefit parents of children already in the system.

Left unclear was whether other benefits — such as the 30 hours of subsidized care and £2,000 of tax-free child care each year — will change. Both of these programs disappear when one parent has an income over £100,000.

Martin Lewis, the founder of Money Saving Expert, said he was told the government will also consult on whether these benefits should also be based on household rather than individual incomes — although Hunt did not mention this in his speech.

The child care sector is struggling financially, with almost a quarter of England’s nurseries, pre-schools and childminders saying they are likely to shut down in the next 12 months, according to a survey conducted by the Early Years Alliance earlier this year.

Full-time nursery fees in inner London for children under two costs more than £25,300 for 52 weeks, 38% higher than the average across the country, according to data from children’s charity Coram.

