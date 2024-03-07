(Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Hunt boasted of returning business confidence and rising investment during Wednesday’s budget speech, yet a group of British CEOs said they’d been left disappointed by the Conservative government’s new measures.

Eight bosses of London-listed companies told Bloomberg News that the Chancellor of the Exchequer had missed opportunities in what was likely the last big fiscal event before the next election.

Among the package of measures Hunt unveiled was a cut to national insurance, a freeze on fuel and alcohol duty and the creation of a so-called British ISA, a tax-free Individual Savings Account for investing in British equities.

Though the news on the British ISA sent investment companies’ shares soaring, CEOs warned the move could complicate things further for savers. Bosses of UK homebuilders, meanwhile, said the sector was overlooked, with too little being done to address the housing shortage.

Steven Levin, Quilter Plc

The wealth management firm’s CEO said the British ISA needs to be simple, warning that the added complexity could outweigh the benefits.

“We are concerned that the British ISA may add confusion and complexity to the once-simple ISA-brand and we doubt that the British ISA alone can address the fundamental issues that affect the UK stock market and economy, such as competitiveness, innovation, and regulation.”

Michael Summersgill, AJ Bell Plc

The boss of the FTSE 250 investment platform said the British ISA won’t be effective.

“Increasing investment into UK companies is a laudable aim, but this ill-conceived, politically motivated decision will simply not achieve that objective. Rather than complicating ISAs, the government should be making it easier for people to invest by simplifying the ISA landscape.

“If the aim is to boost investment in UK companies, the answer lies elsewhere. Extending the existing AIM exemption from stamp duty and/or inheritance tax to a wider pool of UK assets would actually have a meaningful impact.”

Alex Baldock, Currys Plc

The CEO of the electronics retailer said the Chancellor “yet again failed” to address the impact of business rates, a divisive property tax.

“Sky-high business rates, coupled with big increases to wages, and misjudged proposals like those on recycling, heap ever higher costs on those of us with physical stores. The result will be higher inflation, lower growth and fewer jobs.”

Graham Clemett, Workspace Plc

The flexible office space provider’s CEO said in a phone interview that the skills shortage caused by Brexit, one of the most important challenges faced by its customers, has not been rectified by the Budget.

“Given the importance of SMEs to the UK economy it is disappointing that there’s still a lack of real engagement and looking at what really would help that SME population.

“I would like to see more support around investment, R&D, benefits and tax credits, and the ability for access to capital for smaller businesses. There’ll be some secondary benefits from the encouragement of investment in UK Plc. It’s a positive message for our customers but it’s very limited in upside.”

Peter Truscott, Crest Nicholson Plc

The housebuilder’s CEO said in an interview by phone that the current government was an “utter disaster” in terms of their housing policies.

“Rather than a budget to win an election with, it felt like a budget from a government that had thrown in the towel. I think it was a huge missed opportunity. This government just seems to have literally given up on housing.

“I completely agree with the Chancellor that productivity is the core route, but you can’t have a productive economy if you can’t have available housing that is at the right cost and the right level of flexibility.”

Graham Prothero, MJ Gleeson Plc

The homebuilder’s CEO said the government doesn’t understand how important his industry is to the wider economy.

“Every year the annual 300,000 new homes target is missed, there are 375,000 lost jobs, a £20 billion ($25.5 billion) drop in economic activity and over £2.5 billion less tax take, and there is the human impact too.

“At the root of this is the collapse in the planning system as a result of under-investment, exacerbated by the recent downgrading of targets, subjugating planning need to local politics. The planning system is failing the country.”

Steve Hare, Sage Plc

The boss of the FTSE 100 software maker said he would have liked to have seen more support for businesses to back the government’s “ambitious” digital strategy.

“The AI Upskilling Fund pilot is a starting point, but the government missed the chance to fully support SMBs with their digitalization journey and bring in measures like e-invoicing and tax incentives to improve investment in digital technology.

“We welcome the Chancellor’s ambition to turn the UK into the next Silicon Valley, but this dream cannot become a reality without a fully digitalized economy that all businesses can benefit from.”

Matthew Crummack, Domestic and General Plc

The warranty provider’s boss has struggled for the last two years to fill vacancies, he told Bloomberg in a phone interview. The national insurance cut and expanded childcare support could help, he said, though more is needed.

“We need to be investing more into the entry-level end of the job market, getting a wider funnel of people able to work in this country.

“I think we have some short-term bumpiness to live through but in the medium-term, I feel confident the UK is returning to a level of stability.”

