(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said he will reform the country’s benefit system and tackle the rising cost of public services to end the “vicious circle of ever-rising taxes.”

In an interview with The Times before the Conservative Party conference next week, Hunt said he will start the “biggest transformation of public services in our lifetimes.” All departments will have to make savings by cutting routine tasks carried out by doctors, teachers and police.

Hunt also plans to overhaul the benefits system, which he said is “incredibly damaging to the economy and individuals.”

Hunt has previously all but ruled out tax cuts in his autumn economic statement in November, saying his priority is bringing down inflation. But pressure is growing on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration from the right of the Conservative Party to outline a path to cutting taxes as electoral defeat looms.

Read More: UK Government Borrowing Undershoots, But Tax Cuts Still Unlikely

A report from the Institute of Fiscal Studies think tank this week estimated that, by the time the next election is called, this will have been the biggest tax-raising parliament on record.

Data from the Office for National Statistics this week found that business investment in the UK grew by 9.2% in the year to June as companies took advantage of a super-deduction tax break before it expired in March. That finding will feed into the growing debate in the party about cutting taxes.

That was part of the data released by the ONS as it revised the UK’s gross domestic product reading for the second quarter, which showed the economy recovered faster after the pandemic than previously thought.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.