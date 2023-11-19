(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt pushed back on the prospect of imminent cuts to income tax or national insurance, following weekend reports that he’s considering doing so in his Autumn Statement this week.

“The one thing we won’t do is any kind of tax cut that fuels inflation,” Hunt said Sunday on Sky News, when asked about the reports. Still, “we need to show there is a path to a lower-tax economy,” he added.

Hunt is under pressure from his own Conservative Party to deliver bold economic plans in his fiscal set-piece on Wednesday as the Tories look for ways to narrow a 20-point polling deficit against the opposition Labour Party. On Sunday Hunt reiterated his desire to boost growth with a focus on cutting business taxes.

Hunt repeated his inflation warning in a separate interview with the BBC, saying he wants to reduce the tax burden in a “responsible” way. “I’m not going to sacrifice the progress we’ve made in bringing down inflation,” he said.

Nevertheless, Hunt said “everything is on the table” as he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak make their final decisions on what to include. The Sunday Times reported earlier that Hunt and Sunak are weighing last-minute cuts to income tax or national insurance, without saying how it got the information.

Hunt’s language around a “path” to a lower tax burden hints at the possibility of promising a future income tax cut, an approach Sunak himself used as chancellor. In the spring of 2022 Sunak said he’d reduce income tax by a penny in 2024. Then, during his campaign to become Conservative leader, Sunak promised to reduce the basic rate of income tax to 16% by 2029, from 20%.

Hunt and Sunak have also been weighing a cut to inheritance tax, though the prospect has sparked consternation among some Conservatives. Conservative MP Ken Clarke, who was chancellor from 1993 to 1997, said on Times Radio that it would leave the Tories “open to the most appalling criticisms when inflation and the state of affairs is making poorer people in this country.”

Hunt declined to be drawn on inheritance taxes on Sunday, saying he wouldn’t comment on individual measures ahead of the Autumn Statement. Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said it would be the wrong thing to do.

“Cutting inheritance tax in the middle of a massive cost-of-living crisis and when public services are on their knees is not the right priority,” Reeves said. She did, however. say that Labour would support reducing taxes for people on lower incomes if the measure could be paid for.

Hunt’s fiscal statement has become increasingly important for the Tories on the heels of what was arguably Sunak’s worst week as prime minister — one in which his flagship Rwanda plan to curb small boat Channel crossings was ruled illegal by the Supreme Court, and Brexit-style Tory divisions returned at full throttle. Sunak’s internal authority has been badly undermined by the saga and he needs to shore up support with his economic plans.

It also comes at a time of doubt over Hunt’s personal future in Parliament. He denied reports he’s considering stepping down at the next election, which is expected next year, but acknowledged he faces a “challenge.” In the event of a heavy swing against the Tories, as predicted by current polling, Hunt would be in line to lose his seat of South West Surrey.

“It’s going to be a tough fight,” Hunt said on the BBC of his own re-election battle. “I believe I can win but I don’t underestimate the challenge.”

