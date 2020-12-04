(Bloomberg) -- Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones isn’t buying the doom and gloom surrounding this year’s NFL season.

Despite a chaotic week that saw the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers forced to play a rare Wednesday game, and the Denver Broncos fielding a squad without a legitimate quarterback on their roster, Jones believes the NFL will complete its 2020 season -- including a Super Bowl -- albeit with continued tweaks to combat the global pandemic.

“Our experience has been that we are making the adjustments,” Jones said in an interview. “It’s about adjusting and going with what you got. That’s the game, right? And so it’s actually in the spirit of what the game is all about.”

The Cowboys are one of the few teams that have allowed fans to attend games. Despite their struggles -- Dallas is currently in last place in the NFC East division after losing star quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury -- and rising cases of the virus throughout Texas, the billionaire owner of America’s team expects to continue to welcome fans.

“We’ve had approximately 20% of all of the attendance” across the league, said Jones, who’s worth $6.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. “Our last game, we had a crowd averaging about what we have averaged this year -- about 30,000. I think we will average that in our last two games.”

