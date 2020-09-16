(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey health officials warned of the novel coronavirus spreading among younger residents, citing a climbing rate of positive tests among those ages 14-24 and a massive gathering this week outside the home where MTV’s “Jersey Shore” was filmed.

Positivity among 14-to-18-year-olds has more than doubled, to 7% from 3% in August, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said at a Trenton news conference. The increase was even greater among the 19-to-24 set, to 7.1% from 2.7%. Governor Phil Murphy said the latest figures are roughly three times higher than for the general population statewide.

Although the higher rates coincide with the openings of some schools and colleges, Murphy said he suspects house parties and other mass gatherings are a more likely source of the spread. On Monday, police in Seaside Heights broke up hundreds of people partying outside the “Jersey Shore” house. Video showed little heed to social distancing and masking.

It will be “10 days to two weeks before we know whether or not Seaside Heights unwillingly became a coronavirus hot spot because of these knuckleheads,” Murphy said.

