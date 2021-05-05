Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. Jumps After U.S. IPO

(Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co., the personal-care products brand co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, jumped as much as 36% in its U.S. listing debut.

The company’s shares opened at $21.22, after pricing at $16 each. Honest and its existing stockholders, including private equity firm L Catterton and General Catalyst, raised $413 million in the share sale.

At $21.22, Honest has a market value of about $1.9 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Founded in 2011, Los Angeles-based Honest generated about $301 million of revenue last year, a 28% increase over 2019. It lost $14.5 million in 2020.

The offering was led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The stock is trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.