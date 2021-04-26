The Honest Co. and its shareholders are seeking as much as US$439 million in its U.S. initial public offering.

The personal care brand, co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, will offer 6.5 million shares, while existing investors will sell 19.4 million, according to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are being offered at US$14 to US$17 each.

At the top end of the range, Honest would have a market value of US$1.5 billion, according to the number of shares outstanding listed in the filing.

Selling shareholders include private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst, the filing showed.

On top of its baby products like shampoos, the company also sells cosmetics as well as cleaning supplies, a collection that was launched during the pandemic.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and we went into lockdown, people became more aware of their health and what they bring into their homes,” Alba said in a letter to investors.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are advising the company. It is expected to trade under the symbol HNST.