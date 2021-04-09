(Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co., co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, has filed to list on Nasdaq in an initial public offering.

The Los Angeles-company said in a prospectus to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that it will seek a listing size of $100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change.

A share sale could value Honest at about $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported in January.

The beauty and personal care brand counts L Catterton’s global co-Chief Executive Officers Scott Dahnke and Michael Chu among its largest shareholders. The filing also lists Lightspeed Venture Partners, Fidelity and General Catalyst as investors, the filing showed.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are advising the company. It is expected to trade under the symbol HNST.

Launched in 2012, Honest sells diapers, moisturizer, shampoo and other products online at honest.com and at more than thousands of retail locations. Makers of consumer products have seen a steady rise in demand for goods that are seen as free of chemical and artificial additives in recent years -- a trend that has been accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

