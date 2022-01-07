(Bloomberg) -- Honest Co. founder Jessica Alba and Chief Executive Officer Nick Vlahos are canceling their participation at the National Retail Federation’s conference in New York as Covid cases spike.

The executives were slated to appear in a keynote session at the 20,000-person event, according to an NRF statement.

“With the recent spikes in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, we have made the very difficult decision to not have Jessica and Nick participate in the upcoming NRF Big Show event,” the company said Friday in an email.

Earlier this week, the NRF said it planned to press on with its in-person annual convention at New York’s Javits Center, which is one of the industry’s most important events. Organizers said all attendees must be vaccinated and will have to wear masks.

