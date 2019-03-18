(Bloomberg) -- Jet Airways India Ltd. will miss a bond interest payment as its lenders try to come up with a debt resolution plan for the cash-strapped carrier that aligns with the demands of its stakeholders.

It’s delaying a payment due March 19 “owing to temporary liquidity constraints,” the company said in an exchange filing. The airline has been forced to ground planes as negotiations between lenders and major shareholder Etihad Airways PJSC over the terms of a bailout plan continue. It barred four more planes from flying Monday, bringing the total to at least 41.

The company, which needs 85 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) to help it get back on its feet, is seeking a revival with banks becoming the biggest shareholders of the company, it said last month. Lenders led by State Bank of India want Jet Airways to stay afloat, and expect to decide on a debt-resolution plan in a week, Rajnish Kumar, the chairman of the nation’s biggest lender, told reporters on March 15.

The beleaguered airline could potentially see some of its leased Boeing Co. 737-800 aircraft reallocated to other carriers, as lessors seek to meet demand for planes after the grounding of Boeing’s newest Max series in several countries.

(Corrects Boeing plane’s model number in final paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Ronojoy Mazumdar in Mumbai at rmazumdar7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrew Monahan at amonahan@bloomberg.net, Ken McCallum, Finbarr Flynn

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.