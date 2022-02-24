(Bloomberg) -- Jet-engine makers Safran SA and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc are working to diversify sources of titanium away from major supplier Russia, as the conflict in Ukraine threatens access to the metal needed to make critical plane equipment.

Russia’s VSMPO-Avisma Corp. is the main supplier for Safran, approaching half of procurements, Chief Executive Officer Olivier Andries said Thursday. As military tensions built over recent weeks, the French company has bought titanium from distributors in Germany, he said on a conference call.

“We have been increasing our stocks of titanium since the start of the year,”Andries said. “We have a few months ahead of us for motor parts and landing gear, so some time to accelerate to other sources.”

Other Sources

Rolls-Royce, with 20% of its titanium coming from Russia, has also been stockpiling and diversifying its sources, CEO Warren East said on a separate earnings call. The metal is widely used in engines, fasteners and other aircraft parts because of its light weight, strength and resistance to corrosion.

The possibility of sanctions or other interruptions in critical raw-material supplies came into sharp focus on Thursday after Russia mounted an attack on Ukraine following a troop build-up and fervent diplomatic efforts to avoid an invasion.

Earlier this month, Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu noted price volatility and stockpiling of the metal, saying in a report that with VSMPO supplying nearly a quarter of global titanium, there is a threat to aerospace supply chains. Howmet Aerospace Inc., which sources titanium from Japan, and Allegheny Technologies Inc., could be alternatives, she wrote.

“A blockade would certainly create tensions everywhere,” Safran’s Andries said Thursday.

Safran’s CFM International venture with General Electric Co. is the sole producer of engines for Boeing Co.’s 737 Max single-aisle jets and one of two providers for Airbus SE’s rival A320 series. London-based Rolls makes engines for larger twin-aisle aircraft.

Added Strain

The concerns over supplies of titanium and other metals such as nickel over coming months add to existing bottlenecks for raw materials and tightening labor markets that have plagued sectors from aeropace to automaking.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Pratt & Whitney unit said Wednesday that metal castings shortages will delay shipping roughly 70 jet engines to Airbus in the first quarter, hamstrung by a shortage of metal castings.

Raytheon Jet-Engine Output for Airbus Stymied by Parts Shortage

Parts shortages, abetted by worker absenteeism at U.S. sites tied to the omicron variant of coronavirus, have also caused Safran deliveries to slip. Raw materials like metals, resins and semiconductors are harder to come by, Andries said.

“Our U.S. supply chain has been struggling,” Andries said. “This is going to be an everyday fight to get parts.”

Fighter Parts

In a bid to safeguard technology and supplies for future commercial and military jets, Safran along with Airbus and Tikehau Ace Capital this week agreed to buy alloy and forging company Aubert & Duval SAS from France’s Eramet SA.

Outside of the U.S., Aubert & Duval is the only elaborator of special alloys able to withstand extreme temperatures that will be needed for a future European fighter jet.

“It’s highly strategic,” Andries said. “We needed to keep this strategic supplier not only afloat but performing.”

