(Bloomberg) -- UK leisure carrier Jet2 Plc raised its profit outlook for the current fiscal year amid a raft of winter bookings at “robust prices.” The shares surged to the highest level in two years in London trading.

Jet2 now expects profit before currency revaluation and taxation of £510 million ($640 million) to £525 million for the 12 months ending March 31, up from a previous range of £480 million to £520 million, it said in a statement on Thursday. An extra day’s flying in February in the 2024 leap year and an earlier Easter contributed to the optimism.

Forward bookings for the summer season have been “encouraging” so far, with package holiday customers up 17%, the company said. At the same time, summer 2024 pricing is steeper than last year amid rising input costs from hotel accommodation and changes to the EU Carbon Emissions Trading Scheme, it said.

“Whilst recognizing that there are many demands on consumer discretionary incomes, we believe that our customers cherish their time away from our rainy island,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Heapy said.

Shares of Jet2, the UK’s third-largest airline by passenger numbers, rose as much as 5.6% in London, trading up 4.8% at 1,390 pence as of 8:22 a.m. local time.

While European air traffic growth was modest in a “dull January,” it may see a bounce from February mid-term holidays and Easter, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Conroy Gaynor said in a note on Thursday. Earlier this week, package holiday provider TUI AG said it expects sales to rise at least 10% and underlying earnings before interest and tax to advance by 25%.

