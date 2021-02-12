(Bloomberg) -- U.K. leisure airline Jet2 Plc raised 422 million pounds ($582 million) in new equity, adding to its cash reserves with travel virtually shuttered.

The shares, representing about 20% of the carrier’s equity, were sold at 1180 pence each, a 9.1% discount from Thursday’s closing price, Jet2 said Friday in a statement.

Jet2 canceled its flights through April 15 in response to new U.K. restrictions that require costly measures including hotel quarantine and multiple Covid-19 tests for many incoming travelers. As a result, travel has been essentially shut down.

“The proceeds will provide sufficient liquidity on an extended and likely unpredictable shutdown basis to deal with this continually challenging trading environment,” Jet2 said.

The company has sold assets and said Thursday that it’s consulting with the U.K. about its eligibility for government-backed Covid Corporate Financing Facility loans.

