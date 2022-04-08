(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

Jet2 Plc: The holiday company said its seats capacity for this summer is about 14% higher than in 2019, and booking momentum is accelerating, with customer confidence also continuing to grow.

The company saw bookings ‘increasing materially’ in February and March this year, after the U.K. removed coronavirus-related travel restrictions

Johnson Matthey Plc: The specialty chemicals company expects supply chain disruption to continue this year for its automotive customers, as well as increased inflation which it will try to mitigate through higher prices.

Overall it sees earnings in line with expectations, but will report a ‘disappointing’ performance in its Health division, which it has already agreed to sell

Unite Group Plc: The student accommodation provider expects strong demand from both domestic and international students next year, with university applications higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Cordiant Global Agricultural Income Plc: The agricultural finance company will pause its London IPO citing the the market backdrop and ongoing world events.

Outside The City

The European Union countries agreed to ban coal imports from Russia, the first time the bloc’s sanctions have targeted Moscow’s energy revenues.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials warned the war in Ukraine could last for weeks or even years.

In Case You Missed It

U.K. companies are raising starting salaries at the fastest pace on record, according to a survey published today by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation and consultancy KPMG.

Yesterday, fiber network startup Netomnia Ltd raised £295 million led by Digital Bridge Investment Management. The company wants to be the third national operator in the U.K., which will mean competing against BT Group Plc and Virgin Media O2, as well as other challenger companies.

Looking Ahead

The next round of earnings kicks off in earnest next week, with Deliveroo Plc, EasyJet Plc and Tesco Plc all reporting results. Inflation data on Wednesday will be closely scrutinized as households are squeezed by soaring costs and rising taxes.

