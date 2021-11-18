(Bloomberg) --

Jet2 Plc warned that airline price wars will extend well into 2022, hurting margins as discounters led by Ryanair Holdings Plc add capacity and put pressure on smaller carriers.

The U.K. package holiday and leisure carrier said it expects further losses in the second half of its financial year, as the impact of lower ticket prices is exacerbated with rising costs for staff, fuel and carbon offsets. Average fares for flight-only customers paying were down 25% in the first half ended Sept. 30 because of “aggressive price competition,” Jet2 said in a statement Thursday.

Ryanair, Europe’s biggest discount carrier, has sought to rapidly build back networks and grow market share as Covid-19 restrictions ease, keeping ticket prices low to fill up planes. The Irish airline said this month it expected to post “somewhere between a small loss and break-even” in the financial year ending March as it pressures weaker competitors.

Carriers are bringing back too much capacity to the market, led by Ryanair and smaller rival Wizz Air Holdings Plc., wrote analysts at Exane BNP Paribas in a report Nov. 17. With higher fuel prices and rising inflation, airline margins will be under pressure in 2022, they wrote.

Jet2 shares fell 3.4% as of 9:28 a.m. in London. Budapest-based Wizz was up 0.7%, while Ryanair rose 0.1% in Dublin.

