(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. will bring back a former executive and industry veteran to fill the president’s role under Joanna Geraghty, 51, when she takes the top job at the carrier on Feb. 12.

Marty St. George, most recently chief commercial officer at Latam Airlines Group SA, spent 13 years at JetBlue before leaving in 2019. On Feb. 26, he will take over one of two jobs Geraghty is vacating to become chief executive officer. Warren Christie, a veteran JetBlue executive, was named chief operating officer on Jan. 29.

St. George, 59, was JetBlue’s chief commercial officer reporting to Geraghty when he left the carrier, and the two had served on the leadership team. St. George helped build JetBlue’s flight network and worked on airline partnership strategies, brand and products. As president, he’ll oversee areas including marketing, network planning, sales and revenue management, loyalty and JetBlue Travel Products, the airline said in a statement Wednesday.

After leaving JetBlue, St. George operated an airline consulting practice and was interim chief commercial officer at Norwegian Air Shuttle AS before joining Latam in 2020. Prior to JetBlue he held marketing and network planning roles at United Airlines Inc., now part of United Airlines Holdings Inc. and US Airways Inc., now part of American Airlines Group Inc.

(Corrects second paragraph of story that ran Feb. 7 to reflect naming of a chief operating officer)

