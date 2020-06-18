(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. will add 30 domestic routes, restart some suspended flights and extend its premium Mint service to Newark, New Jersey, in a bet on recovery after a collapse in travel demand.

The new routes, which are concentrated in the New York area but also include Florida and Philadelphia, are geared toward “small signs” of a rebound in leisure travel, JetBlue said in a statement Thursday. The additions and the restoration of suspended routes in July and August mean the airline will operate more than half its typical summer capacity.

JetBlue’s decision to open new routes goes further than the capacity increases at other U.S. carriers, which are using a modest rebound in travel to restore flights they suspended earlier this year as the Covid-19 pandemic all but erased demand. JetBlue is also expanding Mint service to Newark, the premium offering’s 16th city, even though business demand remains hindered by corporate travel restrictions.

“As we begin to see small signs of recovery, we continue to be flexible with our network plans to respond to demand trends and generate cash in support of our business,” Scott Laurence, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning, said in the statement. “We’ve selected routes where customers are showing some interest in travel again and where our low fares and award-winning experience will be noticed.”

The new routes will be phased in between July and October, and become available for purchase on June 19. The New York-based airline also will resume flying an unspecified number of aircraft that had been parked when demand declined.

In addition to Mint flights from Newark to Los Angeles and San Francisco, new destinations from the New Jersey airport include Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Diego, as well as Charleston, South Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

JetBlue also will add service connecting New York’s John F. Kennedy International with Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit and Minneapolis-St. Paul. The airline is establishing new flights at multiple Florida airports.

The carrier is reopening nine temporarily closed cities and several summer destinations early next month. That list includes airports in Chicago and Houston, as well as Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in Massachusetts.

