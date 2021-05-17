(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. named a new chief financial officer following Steve Priest’s decision to leave the job after spearheading cost-control efforts at the carrier since since 2017.

Priest’s departure is effective June 11, the New York-based airline said in a statement Monday. Ursula Hurley, head of treasury and investor relations, will serve as acting chief financial officer.

Priest is leaving JetBlue to pursue another opportunity, the airline said. He joined JetBlue from IAG’s British Airways in 2015 as vice president of structural programs and became chief financial officer in February 2017. He developed a structural cost reduction program at JetBlue after the carrier struggled for years with rising operating costs.

Hurley, who has been with JetBlue for 17 years, has been responsible for a number of areas such as debt and cash management, fuel and interest rate hedging and fleet strategy, including aircraft and engine sourcing, the company said. She recently began managing investor relations.

