(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. boosted its full-year financial outlook, citing better-than-expected bookings and operational performance this fall. Its shares jumped by double digits in early trading.

The improved forecast — outlined in a securities filing Thursday — comes a day after larger rival Delta Air Lines Inc.’s president signaled strong year-end demand, helping to dispel some gloom about domestic overcapacity and falling fares.

JetBlue said it now expects an adjusted loss of 40 cents to 50 cents a share for 2023, and revenue growth of 4% to 5%. That compared with an earlier forecast for an adjusted loss of 45 cents to 65 cents and for revenue gains of 3% to 5%. JetBlue also said it expects lower fuel costs for the full year.

“Although an expected net loss hardly seems like a celebratory event, a milder than expected revenue decline and slightly lower fuel now narrow the carrier’s expected loss,” Stephen Trent, a Citi analyst, said in a note.

Shares rose 13% to $5.32 as of 9:49 a.m. in New York.

JetBlue also lifted its projection for the quarter ended Dec. 31. It now expects to report an adjusted loss of 25 cents to 35 cents a share, above its previous projection for an adjusted loss of 35 cents to 55 cents. It’s also better than a consensus analyst estimate for a loss of 41 cents a share.

“Demand for travel remains healthy,” the airline said in the filing. “Since late October, close-in bookings have outperformed expectations for both holiday peak and non-holiday travel periods.”

(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph; Adds opening shares.)

