(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. gave interim Chief Financial Officer Ursula Hurley the job permanently, expanding the number of women holding top positions at the New York-based carrier.

Hurley, a 17-year veteran of the airline, had been interim CFO since June, when Steve Priest gave up the job to take the same position at eBay Inc. She previously was head of treasury and investor relations at JetBlue, the company said in a statement Tuesday. JetBlue Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes, 55, also agreed to an extension of his contract to Sept. 1, 2023.

Hurley joins President and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty in the top ranks at JetBlue, along with women serving as chief digital and technology officer, chief people officer and chief strategy and business development officer. Hurley led efforts to raise capital at the airline and to cut operating costs after travel demand sank during the pandemic. Other areas of oversight will include aircraft and engine transactions, cash management, corporate finance and real estate.

“We’re committed to rebuilding margins, maintaining our focus on costs, and repairing our balance sheet to help us continue to thrive,” Hurley said in a statement.

JetBlue has risen 3.2% this year, compared with a 6.2% gain in a Standard & Poor’s index of nine major U.S. carriers.

