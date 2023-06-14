(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. isn’t waiting for federal regulators to reverse course on antitrust initiatives before celebrating itself with a new look to turn heads on runways.

The new livery, which the 25-year old carrier announced on Wednesday, is the first-ever complete refresh of its paint design. The makeover — which combines a solid lapis lazuli blue hue with various multi-colored patterns that extend forward from the tail — comes amid setbacks to its ambitious growth plans.

The Biden administration’s Department of Justice is working to block a planned merger with Spirit Airlines and JetBlue’s regional alliance with American Airlines in the northeastern US. But JetBlue isn’t letting those potential snags get in the way of its efforts to distinguish itself from larger airlines with their more subdued color schemes.

“The new livery helps us stand out among a sky of legacy carriers, and is a stunning reflection of our role as a disruptor,” Jayne O’Brien, the company’s head of marketing and loyalty, said in a statement.

The first aircraft with the new livery is an Airbus SE A321 that features the carrier’s Mint premium cabin and the name A Defining MoMint. It will begin flights Thursday. JetBlue spokespeople didn’t respond to a request for comment on the cost of the paint jobs.

