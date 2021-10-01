JetBlue Says Workers Must Get Covid Shots Under Federal Mandate

(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. told workers that two provisions in a recent federal mandate mean they must get fully vaccinated against Covid-19, possibly as soon as Dec. 8.

Airline cites provision requiring vaccinations at companies with more than 100 employees and those that do business with the federal government; “We will be treated as a federal contractor,” Friday memo said

JetBlue urges employees, including those working at home, to begin getting shots soon so they are fully vaccinated and can continue working during the busy December travel season

Alaska Air Group Inc. unit Alaska Airlines also told employees they all must be vaccinated, including certain contractors and vendors, under the pending federal rule -- or be approved for a medical or religious exemption Alaska also cited possible Dec. 8 deadline for shots

NOTE: Earlier, Vaccine Mandates Reach 25% of Companies After Biden Order (1)

