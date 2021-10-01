Oct 1, 2021
JetBlue Says Workers Must Get Covid Shots Under Federal Mandate
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. told workers that two provisions in a recent federal mandate mean they must get fully vaccinated against Covid-19, possibly as soon as Dec. 8.
- Airline cites provision requiring vaccinations at companies with more than 100 employees and those that do business with the federal government; “We will be treated as a federal contractor,” Friday memo said
- JetBlue urges employees, including those working at home, to begin getting shots soon so they are fully vaccinated and can continue working during the busy December travel season
- Alaska Air Group Inc. unit Alaska Airlines also told employees they all must be vaccinated, including certain contractors and vendors, under the pending federal rule -- or be approved for a medical or religious exemption
- Alaska also cited possible Dec. 8 deadline for shots
- NOTE: Earlier, Vaccine Mandates Reach 25% of Companies After Biden Order (1)
