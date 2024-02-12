(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. shares jumped 12% postmarket after activist investor Carl Icahn reported a 9.91% holding in the airline.

Icahn Enterprises LP’s stake is equivalent to $204.1 million, according to a new 13D filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

The filing also referenced cash-settled derivatives that may affect the activist’s total exposure.

Key Excerpts:

The Reporting Persons acquired their positions in the shares of Common Stock in the belief that they were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity.

The Reporting Persons have had, and intend to continue to have, discussions with members of the Issuer’s management and board of directors regarding the possibility of board representation.

The Reporting Persons may from time to time and at any time: (i) acquire additional shares of Common Stock and/or other securities and/or instruments (including equity, debt or other securities or instruments) of the Issuer (or its affiliates) in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise; (ii) dispose of any or all of their shares of Common Stock and/or other securities and/or instruments of the Issuer (or its affiliates) in the open market, in privately negotiated ...

Shares of JetBlue have declined 27% in the past year, compared with the 23% rise in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. The Long Island City, New York-based industrials company has a market cap of $2.06 billion. Shares of 65 target companies have advanced an average of 32% while the activist was involved.

