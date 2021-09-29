(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways says an agreement with SG Preston puts it on pace to convert nearly 8% of total jet fuel use to sustainable aviation fuel by the end of 2023, compared with its original goal of hitting 10% on a blended basis by year-end 2030.

Agreement doubles JetBlue’s previous fuel commitment with SG Preston reached in 2016 and will be its largest single jet-fuel contract, the carrier says

Under 10-year agreement starting in 2023, SG Preston to deliver at least 670 million gallons of blended SAF to JetBlue for flight operations at New York-area airports

JetBlue to invest more than $1 billion to buy the fuel over the agreement at price it says is competitive to traditional Jet-A fuel, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 1.5 million metric tons

NOTE: Sept. 19, 2016, JetBlue to Burn Renewable Biofuel Mix on Some New York Flights

