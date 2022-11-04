Nov 4, 2022
JetBlue to Keep Unused New York-Area Flight Slots on FAA Waiver
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways won’t have to give up coveted flight slots at John F. Kennedy International and Newark Liberty International airports after being unable to fly its full schedule due to staffing disruptions.
- US Federal Aviation Administration granted JetBlue a partial waiver from its requirement that airlines must use a minimum number of its alloted flights at those restricted airports or risk losing them
- Action comes as carriers cut their schedules at request of US as staffing, other issues caused delays, cancellations
- JetBlue had to demonstrate it faced “a highly unusual and unpredictable condition beyond the control of the slot-holding carrier,” FAA said
--With assistance from Mary Schlangenstein.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.