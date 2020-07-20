Jets and Giants to Play Home Games Without Fans

(Bloomberg) -- The New York Giants and New York Jets will play their games at MetLife Stadium without fans “until further notice,” the two National Football League teams said in a joint statement.

The announcement comes after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy limited outdoor public gatherings in an executive order Monday.

It was also announced that each teams 2020 Training Camps and practices will not be open to the public.

New Jersey has had over 175,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 13,500 confirmed deaths.

