(Bloomberg) -- A Jetstar Airways Pty plane carrying 136 passengers made an emergency landing in central Japan Saturday after receiving a bomb threat, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police and airport personnel.

Jetstar received a phone call at around 6:20 a.m. Tokyo time from what appeared to be a man in Germany who said he had put a plastic bomb on the aircraft and would detonate it unless the airline allowed him to speak to a manager, according to the report. No explosives have been found, it said.

A Jetstar Japan flight traveling from Tokyo to Fukuoka in the country’s southern area was diverted to the Chubu airport “after a potential security incident,” the company said in a statement. The airline is working closely with the airport and local authorities to investigate the situation.

The runaway at the Chubu airport has been reopened after a temporary closure following the emergency landing, according to NHK.

