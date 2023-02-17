(Bloomberg) -- Terminal 1 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will reopen with limited operations on Saturday after a Thursday power outage caused flight delays, cancellations and the closing of the terminal.

“Contingent on the completion of repairs and testing, we anticipate the start of limited operations at Terminal 1 on Saturday,” Alana Calmi, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in an emailed statement. “Travelers should continue to check with their carriers for flight status before coming to Terminal 1.”

About 39 flights have been canceled as of Friday afternoon, the statement said. Terminal 1 represents 5% of all JFK scheduled passenger flights, and of today’s 64 scheduled Terminal 1 arrivals and departures, 13 will operate at other JFK terminals, 12 will operate at other local airports, according to the Port Authority.

Terminal 1 has 11 gates and serves several major international carriers including Korean Air, Air France, Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines. Some planes have been diverted to other airports, while others have returned to their points of origin. Those decisions are typically made by the airline, not the airport.

The outage was caused by an electrical-panel failure that sparked a small fire that was quickly extinguished, according to the Port Authority.

The power outage impacted flights including Air New Zealand Ltd. Flight NZ2, which should have touched down at JFK Terminal 1 at 5:40 p.m. local time Thursday, but had to make a U-turn back to Auckland about halfway into its journey over the Pacific Ocean.

