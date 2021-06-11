(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. entertainer and a Malaysian national were accused in a new indictment of running a back-channel lobbying campaign to get the Justice Department to drop an investigation tied to the 1MDB global bribery scandal and remove a Chinese dissident from the U.S.

A federal grand jury on Thursday returned a superseding indictment against Prakazrel “Pras” Michel and Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, according to a Justice Department announcement Friday.

Low and Michel’s aim was to influence the administration of Donald Trump, then the U.S. president, to abandon the probe of Low and others and to extradite the dissident, according to the U.S.

