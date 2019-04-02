(Bloomberg) -- Genting Malaysia Bhd. made the best offer for a superyacht once owned by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, who has been painted as the central figure in the 1MDB scandal.

A Malaysian court has approved the sale at $126 million, which Genting must pay by the end of April, the Attorney-General’s Chambers said in a statement. The price is lower than the $130 million market price evaluation made by Winterbothams.

