(Bloomberg) -- U.S. first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, where she met with displaced children and the wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Biden crossed into western part of the war-torn country from Slovakia to visit a public school in the town of Uzhorod that’s being used as temporary housing for displaced Ukrainians, according to pool reports.

There she met with Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska, who hasn’t appeared in public since Feb. 24, the day of Russia’s invasion, a U.S. official said. Zelenska and Biden exchanged hugs and the U.S. first lady presented the Ukrainian with flowers.

Biden said the timing of her visit, coinciding with Mother’s Day in the U.S., was significant to her.

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” she said. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Speaking in Ukrainian, Zelenska praised Biden for her courage.

The two met for roughly an hour and took part in arts and crafts with some of the displaced children.

Leaders from the Group of Seven countries on Sunday will discuss potential new sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the plan. Zelenskiy is expected to join the call.

