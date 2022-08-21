(Bloomberg) -- Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, has tested negative for coronavirus twice, allowing her to leave South Carolina where she was in isolation, according to an emailed statement.

She will travel to Delaware from South Carolina where the 71-year-old was on vacation with the president, who recently recovered from his own Covid-19 infection.

The president arrived in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday evening as part of a summer vacation.

