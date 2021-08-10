(Bloomberg) -- The fundamentals at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. have deteriorated, short seller Jim Chanos said.

“The reality is that things have gotten worse at this company from the depths of the pandemic,” Chanos said in an interview on CNBC. “So clearly something has changed. And that change is streaming.”

Chanos said his firm, Kynikos Associates, has a small put position in the stock and that it represents less than 1% of its assets. AMC reported earnings on Monday.

“AMC revenues were down 70% in the second quarter, versus the second quarter of 2019,” he said. “Their ticket sales were down 75%.”

