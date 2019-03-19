(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Anyone looking for reasons why the global economy is slowing and what can be done about it must understand the outlook for China’s consumers, says former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O’Neill

Fed officials say they’re willing to tolerate an overshoot of their inflation goal. Meantime, the market is pricing in a Fed cut even as the White House’s chief economist says the U.S. economy is on track to grow 3 percent or faster this year

Some U.S. negotiators are concerned China is pushing back against American demands despite President Donald Trump’s optimism about reaching a trade deal that could boost his reelection chances

Is it time to relent on 2%? A guide to Japan’s inflation target debate

The U.K. labor market remained in robust health in the three months through January, despite a Brexit-induced slowdown in the economy

Norway’s central bank is leaving its peers behind as it’s expected to raise interest rates to their highest level in almost four years

EC Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Italy’s economic difficulties should push the populist government to review its fiscal position as the Bank of Italy’s No. 2 official is said to be leaving amid tensions with the government

Meantime, France’s economy is likely to receive a modest lift from government stimulus

Indonesia will offer projects worth $91 billion to China as President Joko Widodo looks to double down on a massive infrastructure drive

These are the key takeaways from Justin Trudeau’s pre-election budget -- and here’s why it’s unlikely to move the needle for Canada’s central bank

In Mellingen, 30 minutes northwest of Zurich, empty apartments offer a warning sign about the fallout of Switzerland’s negative rates

