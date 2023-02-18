(Bloomberg) -- Former President Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care at home, his foundation said Saturday.

The 98-year old former president has been battling ill health in recent years and underwent brain surgery in 2019.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” according to a statement released by the Carter Center Saturday.

