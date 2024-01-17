(Bloomberg) -- Inspire Brands is taking sub chain Jimmy John’s abroad as part of a broader international push by one of the world’s largest restaurant conglomerates.

The move will take Jimmy John’s to markets including Canada and El Salvador as Inspire seeks global growth, said Michael Haley, the company’s president of international operations. The Atlanta-based parent company has used a string of acquisitions, from Buffalo Wild Wings in 2017 to Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins in 2020, to become a major player in the industry. Brands owned by Inspire operate 30,000 restaurants worldwide.

Inspire still has runway to expand in the US, Haley said, but the growth opportunities abroad are “exponential.” About a third of Inspire’s stores are located outside of the US, he added.

Including Jimmy John’s, five out of Inspire’s six brands, which also include Arby’s, will have an international presence. Haley said that Sonic — the only chain that’s US-only — will also venture out at some point, and that Inspire’s growth in countries such as India and the Philippines has been robust.

Jimmy John’s first Canada locations will open in the Toronto area and will be run by local restaurant company Foodtastic. The partner in Latin America is Franquicias Internacionales, with the first stores coming in the group’s home market of El Salvador and others planned for Guatemala, Ecuador and Peru. Haley declined to comment on the planned footprint in either region.

The sub chain will eventually open locations outside of Canada and Latin America, Haley said, declining to provide more details. Jimmy John’s used to have a presence abroad about 15 years ago, he said, long before Inspire acquired it in 2019. With 2,600 locations, the brand is one of the smallest in Inspire’s portfolio. Dunkin’, with more than 13,200, is the largest.

Jimmy John’s offerings abroad will be recognizable to US customers used to ordering a “Big John” or a “Turkey Tom.” The brand will sell hot toasted sandwiches in international markets — which are still being tested in the US, where stores mostly sell cold subs.

Inspire Brands’ six chains brought in a combined $31 billion in global sales in 2022, according to its website. It’s the third-largest restaurant company with multiple brands by global system sales, surpassed only by Taco Bell owner Yum! Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International, according to research firm Technomic.

Inspire is backed by private equity firm Roark Capital Group, which acquired Subway for more than $9 billion.

