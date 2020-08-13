(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai said he was arrested on “trumped up” charges, as part of a pushback against landmark national security legislation that has left him facing collusion allegations and raised questions about press freedoms.

“They’re trumped up. I can’t go further on the details,” Lai said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday morning. “Before any evidence, they just claimed and presumed that I’m guilty. This isn’t the way the law is. I should be presumed innocent. We have never supported the independence of Hong Kong.”

The law sends a “very negative” message to the international business community, he said, adding that Hong Kong’s pro-democracy resistance movement now needed to exercise more caution.

Lai is the most high-profile of the more than 20 democracy activists so far arrested under the national security law, which bars subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers. Hong Kong police on Monday arrested Lai along with his sons and senior executives of his media company, Next Digital Ltd., on suspicion of collusion under the security law imposed by China on June 30.

Next Digital fell 9.2% in Hong Kong premarket trade.

The case puts new strain on already fraught ties between Washington and Beijing, with U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo saying he was “ deeply troubled” by Lai’s arrest. The Trump administration has slapped sanctions on senior Hong Kong officials including Chief Executive Carrie Lam and has led international condemnation of the law, calling it an attempt to crush Hong Kong’s political opposition.

Reporters live-streamed a handcuffed Lai being led through the headquarters of the Apple Daily on Monday. The newspaper’s vocal criticism of the pro-Beijing establishment and support for last year’s historic protests helped make it a symbol of the press freedoms guaranteed to the former British colony.

The arrest drew calls among opposition supporters to buy Lai’s newspapers and stock in his company, fueling a 1,100% surge in its share price and prompting the market regulator to urge investors to “ exercise extreme caution.” The Securities and Futures Commission has requested brokerages’ transaction records and client information related to Next Digital’s shares, the Hong Kong Economic Journal reported Monday, citing unidentified brokers.

