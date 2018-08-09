(Bloomberg) -- Chinese hospitality provider Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. agreed to buy 51.15 percent of Radisson Hospitality AB, the global chain controlled by HNA Group Co.

As part of the agreement announced Thursday, Jin Jiang will also buy as much as an additional 18.5 percent of Radisson AB from HNA’s Swedish unit. After the deal is closed, Jin Jiang will purchase 100 percent of Radisson Holdings from HNA.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Bloomberg reported that Jin Jiang was said to be weighing a bid for the Swedish group earlier this month.

The transaction will see Jin Jiang, which is controlled by the Shanghai government, acquire 51.15 percent of Radisson AB from Radisson Hospitality for 35 Swedish kronor ($3.89) per share.

HNA is selling the Radisson stake as the embattled Chinese conglomerate offloads assets around the globe, Bloomberg News reported in June. The sale would add to the more than $17 billion in divestments that HNA has made this year to lower its debt, which had soared to one of the highest levels in corporate China.

