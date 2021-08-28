(Bloomberg) -- Former Chinese Finance Minister Jin Renqing died in a fire at his home in Beijing, Caixin reported on Saturday, citing multiple unidentified people.

Jin, 77, died in the blaze on late Friday night after an unsuccesful attempt to rescue him, according to Caixin. Jin served as head of State Taxation Administration and vice mayor of Beijing before he led the Ministry of Finance.

