Deck the halls, inflation is falalalala-falling! Consumer prices rose a surprisingly low 3.9% in November, the slowest pace in more than two years and way behind the 4.3% most economists anticipated.

Not just a welcome reprieve for Santa shoppers, it heralds the prospect of deeper-than-expected rate cuts next year, which could also give the chancellor more room for tax cuts. The pound slid 0.6% against the dollar, while shares in homebuilders and retailers (more on that sector below) traded higher on the news.

Britain’s markets watchdog set out its latest proposals to revive London’s dormant IPO market. The FCA confirmed plans that include letting companies carry out certain related-party transactions without a mandatory shareholder vote — which arguably played into Arm's decision not to list in London. The watchdog expects the new rules to come into effect in the second half of next year. This could, with a healthy dose of optimism, coincide with a widely expected rebound in capital markets activity.

On the smallcaps front, ETC Holdings agreed to buy Guernsey-based miner Shanta Gold in a transaction valued at about £142 million. The deal implies a premium of almost 7% to Shanta's closing price from Tuesday.

Indivior and Actavis are making nice before the end of the year, settling an opioid-treatment patent dispute. The agreement resolves the row regarding Actavis’s new drug application in the US for generic buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film. Indivior shares climbed as much as 4.4% at the open.

Finally, the pummelling of Ladbrokes owner Entain’s shares since a 2021 high offers a lesson on the perils of merger-driven growth, says Bloomberg Opinion’s Matthew Brooker. Read his column here.

Retailers in 2024

This year has been a mixed bag for UK retailers, who’ve had to withstand stubbornly high inflation and faltering consumer confidence. But some high-profile failures like Wilko’s insolvency haven’t stopped UK retail stocks in the FTSE 350 outperforming the broader market in 2023 as shoppers returned to bricks-and-mortar stores. With gains led by M&S and Next, these have come at the expense of online-only retailers such as Boohoo and Asos which have faced more than two years of slipping sales.

There are big hurdles ahead in 2024 for retailers, mainly higher costs after minimum wage and business tax rates were both increased in line with inflation. Still, there’s reason for optimism. November saw a rebound in consumer confidence, the sharpest since April. And consensus estimates spell out a reasonably bright outlook for retail giants like Kingfisher, Frasers and Whitbread, known as consumer discretionary companies. Supermarkets, alcohol and tobacco companies — known as consumer staples — can also expect slightly stronger growth as inflation eases.

