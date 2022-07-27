(Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s Indian parent posted a higher-than-expected quarterly loss as a prolonged semiconductor shortage continued to weigh down the maker of luxury SUVs and sports cars.

Tata Motors Ltd. reported a loss of 50 billion rupees ($625.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, the Mumbai-based carmaker said in an exchange filing Wednesday. That was worse than the average analyst estimate of a 13.05 billion rupees loss, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Revenue came in at 719.3 billion rupees, slightly higher than analyst estimates. Total costs rose 12% to 777.8 billion rupees.

JLR reported a quarterly loss before tax of £524 million, compared with a shortfall of £110 million a year earlier, Tata Motors said. JLR’s quarterly revenue fell 11% from a year earlier.

Automakers globally are struggling to mitigate the impact of semiconductor chip shortages on sales. The recent pandemic-led lockdowns in China have dealt a further blow to carmakers by obstructing their production. As supply chain constraints persist, automakers are increasing the price of vehicles to offset surging input costs and protect their margins.

