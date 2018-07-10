Job Openings in U.S. Fell in May to 6.64 Million From a Record

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. job openings cooled in May from a record to a level that’s still consistent with a solid job market, Labor Department data showed Tuesday.

The number of positions waiting to be filled dropped by 202,000 to 6.64 million, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. Analysts had forecast 6.62 million openings, and the prior month’s reading was revised up to 6.84 million from 6.70 million.

--With assistance from Chris Middleton.

To contact the reporter on this story: Shobhana Chandra in Washington at schandra1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Scott Lanman at slanman@bloomberg.net, Vince Golle

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.