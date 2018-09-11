Job Openings in U.S. Increased in July to Record 6.94 Million

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. job openings rose in July to a fresh record, widening the gap with the number of unemployed Americans, Labor Department data showed Tuesday.

The number of positions waiting to be filled rose by 117,000 to 6.94 million, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. Analysts had forecast 6.68 million openings, and the prior month’s reading was revised up to 6.82 million from 6.66 million.

